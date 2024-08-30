Teen killed, 2 others injured when SUV crashes into boat trailer in Yarmouth, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A teenager died and two other people were injured following a crash in Yarmouth, police said.

The crash took place shortly after 1 p.m. Friday on North Main Street.

A truck pulling a boat on a trailer pulled to the side of the road, and the people in the truck got out to fix a broken axle.

Police said an SUV driving south on North Main Street struck the boat trailer from behind, causing it to strike the people working on the axle.

A 14-year-old died as a result of the crash. Two other people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The condition of both of those people is unknown at this time, according to Yarmouth Police.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

