Suspect dead after shooting at Boston police officers

BOSTON — A suspect was found dead after Boston police officers were shot at in Dorchester early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Callender Street around 5:10 a.m. for a sexual assault investigation.

While officers were at the scene, someone fired at them through a closed door.

No officers were struck, and a Code 99 was declared.

The Boston Police SWAT Team and negotiators responded and began negotiations with the suspect.

Police said officers entered the location around 8:10 a.m. and found a person dead inside.

Several officers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

According to preliminary information from police, no Boston police officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

The Boston Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident alongside the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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