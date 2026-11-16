Customers at some of the nation’s largest banks are reporting difficulty accessing accounts online

Customers reported difficulty accessing the online accounts at some of the nation’s largest banks on Monday.

Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were listed by users as down or experiencing issues, according to the website downdetector.com.

The reports follow a major outage by Microsoft that began Friday and lasted for hours which impacted services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.

Some Chase customers received a message that said “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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