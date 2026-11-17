BOSTON — Travelers caught up in Friday’s nationwide ground stop were forced to scramble to find other ways to reach their destinations, leaving some with unexpected costs for new flights, hotels and rental cars.

Stephen Cocce was about to board a flight home to Boston from Florida on Friday after a weeklong cruise with friends when the ground stop hit.

“It’s a situation that I hope never happens again,” Cocce said.

Cocce said the disruption quickly led to confusion and frustration at the airport.

“There was a lot of people crying, a lot of people stressed out, angry,” he said. “The lines were unbelievable. Everyone just didn’t know what was going on.”

Cocce initially rebooked his flight for Saturday morning and reserved a hotel room that he said cost about double the usual price. But he soon learned his Saturday flight had also been canceled, and the next available flight wasn’t until Tuesday or Wednesday.

“So we’re like, alright, we’re not gonna stay at a hotel for another $500 a night potentially, right, to then maybe get a flight on Tuesday,” Cocce said. “Because again, the situation was so raw, we had no idea what was going on.”

Instead, Cocce and some friends rented a car and drove 22 hours straight from Florida to Boston.

“We all just took turns driving, had a lot of caffeine, a lot of energy drinks and made it back,” he said.

But the last-minute decision came with another steep price tag. Cocce said the rental car would normally cost less than $400, but the group paid about $2,000 this weekend.

Consumer expert Clark Howard said travelers who choose to rent a car after a flight cancellation generally should not expect the airline to cover that expense.

“The airline gives you your money back for your ticket. The cost of that car rental is your cost,” Howard said.

Howard said travelers may have better luck recovering some other expenses. Some hotels may be willing to refund guests who could not make it because of the ground stop, he said, and in some circumstances airlines may reimburse hotel expenses.

When it comes to the canceled flight itself, Howard said travelers should make sure they receive a refund if the airline cannot rebook them.

“Don’t let an airline try to trick you into giving you a credit for future travel that you have to use within a period of time,” Howard said. “They have to give you back your money.”

Howard also recommends checking the credit card used to book the trip. Some cards offer travel protections that could cover certain expenses when disruptions occur.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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