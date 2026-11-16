Mass. state trooper charged in deadly Woburn crash resigns

WOBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper charged in connection with a fatal crash in December 2023 has resigned.

Sgt. Scott Quigley pleaded not guilty to a felony motor vehicle homicide charge in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn in April.

The victim, Angelo Schettino, was traveling in a transport van when Quigley’s unmarked cruiser veered out of its lane and struck the van head-on in Woburn, according to police reports.

Schettino, who lived with disabilities, died from his injuries a month later.

For years, Massachusetts State Police maintained that the crash was caused by Quigley suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel. However, after Schettino’s family filed a civil lawsuit, new information emerged raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

It has been alleged that Quigley was drinking with another state trooper at a Woburn restaurant shortly before the collision.

Following his resignation, Quigley’s attorney released a statement defending his client and criticizing the department’s internal investigation:

“Sgt. Quigley maintains his innocence of the charges in this tragic case. The decision to resign results from a lack of confidence that he would receive due process from the Department, whose internal investigation abruptly concluded without honoring Sgt. Quigley’s right to be interviewed, as required by Department policy and the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Department chose not to wait for the outcome of the criminal case against him. These concerns are reinforced by historical data showing that the Department’s Trial Board overwhelmingly rules against employees. Any further attention to this matter should be directed toward the court proceedings, where all of the facts will be heard by an impartial judge and jury.” — Daniel J. Moynihan

Quigley was previously suspended without pay from the Massachusetts State Police and released without bail following his not guilty plea.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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