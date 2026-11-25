AYER, Mass. — Police officers in Ayer are now equipped with emergency childbirth kits in their cruisers as the department prepares for the possibility of helping deliver a baby amid a decline in maternity services in the region.

The Ayer Police Department received the new kits in November, giving officers essential supplies to assist mothers and newborns during an emergency delivery.

“We have the ear bulb, syringes, a clamp for the cord, we got blankets, we got pads, we got an emergency blanket here to make sure mom and baby stay warm,” said Sgt. Brent Davis of the Ayer Police Department.

The kits also include a swaddle and a small cap for newborn babies.

Davis said he came up with the idea to equip officers with the kits as access to nearby maternity care has become more limited.

The maternity ward at Leominster Hospital closed in 2023. The following year, Nashoba Valley Medical Center shut down entirely, leaving first responders facing longer travel distances for some medical emergencies.

“Our ambulances from the fire department are being tasked out to other surrounding communities sometimes as the primary ambulance, so the chance of us as officers to be the first on scene is now raised,” Davis said.

With fewer nearby emergency medical services, Davis believes the risk of a roadside birth has increased.

While officers hope they never have to use the kits, Davis said the goal is to make sure they are prepared to provide care if a mother goes into labor before an ambulance arrives.

“It’s the most vulnerable part of somebody’s life, to be giving birth, to coming into the world,” Davis said. “We want to make sure we have something that’s going to make mom and that child as comfortable as we possibly can.”

The emergency childbirth kits are manufactured locally by Core4 Products in Medfield.

Davis said the company will replace a kit for free if officers need to use it during a childbirth within the next three years.

Ultimately, Davis said the initiative is about ensuring officers have the tools they need to help families during an emergency.

“It’s just providing that quality of care for the baby, for mom,” Davis said.

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