The big sales weekend is here

Mass. — For savvy consumers looking to save money on holiday gifts, the end of this week kicks off the biggest shopping stretch of the year. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have traditionally been the days when people find the best deals.

The National Retail Federation reports that 53% of all consumers plan to shop online this holiday season. Current online discounts hover around 21%, though price reductions could reach up to 30% on Cyber Monday and throughout Cyber Week.

Boston 25 consumer advisor Clark Howard says holiday shopping patterns have evolved. “Although Black Friday is not the huge sale day it used to be, the best deals usually hover on or right around Black Friday,” Howard said.

Online or in store? Prices do not always match

When you walk into a store, you might expect to pay the same price the retailer is advertising online. That is not always the case.

Our sister station KIRO in Seattle compared prices and promotions for items across major retailers including Target, Walgreens, Best Buy, and Lowe’s. They found examples where online and in-store discounts matched. They also found items that appeared cheaper online, and promotions reserved specifically for customers shopping online, through an app, or for pickup or delivery.

Target

Beats Solo 4 headphones appeared online for $149, while the shelf initially showed $199. A Target employee said the item was simply missing its sale tag and that the $149 sale price should appear when the headphones were scanned.

An Amazon Echo was different scenario: it was marked $199 in the store but listed for $149 online, a $50 difference.

Target referred us to its Price Match Guarantee policy. “We match Target.com prices on in-store purchases and in-store prices for Target.com purchases,” the policy says. “In-store price matches from other Target stores are excluded.” That means shoppers who spot a lower Target price online should check with an employee to match it in store.

Walgreens

ChapStick, candy and Tylenol were purchased in store… and also loaded into an online pickup order. The pickup order was about $12 cheaper. Part of the difference came from the Tylenol, which was priced lower online, and part came from a digital promotion offering a discount on the total order once it reached a certain amount.

Walgreens said its policy is to match a lower Walgreens retail price found on Walgreens.com or in the Walgreens app. “Customers who find a lower Walgreens retail price online are encouraged to bring it to the attention of a store team member,” the Walgreens Communications Team said.

But the company draws a distinction between a lower retail price and a digital promotion. “Digital promotions and promotional offers may be exclusive to Walgreens.com or the Walgreens app and do not apply to in-store purchases when identified as online-only,” Walgreens said. The company also acknowledged that “not all customers shop with our app in hand,” and said it continues to evaluate how to make it easier for customers to know when additional savings are available.

Best Buy

In-store discounts matched what was online. But according to the company’s own websit, that does not mean prices will always be identical. “The Deal of the Day offers can be available online only or available online and in stores,” Best Buy’s website says.

Lowe’s

Results were mixed. The price of a toilet matched online and in the store, but the app showed a garbage disposal for $37 less than the in-store price. A Lowe’s employee said the store typically tries to price-match. Lowe’s corporate did not respond to questions about its online and in-store pricing.

So, is shopping online actually cheaper?

Not necessarily. Herb Weisbaum, a contributing editor at Checkbook.org, said shoppers should not assume either method will always produce the lowest price. “Online shopping may be cheaper; there’s no guarantee,” Weisbaum said. “There may be a lower price in the store.”

He recommends comparing prices not just between a retailer’s website and its physical store, but among competing retailers. “The only way to know is to shop around,” Weisbaum said. “Not only between online and store, but between various retailers, because prices really do vary from store to store.”

Of course, comparison shopping takes time.

What shoppers can do

Before paying in a store:

Search the retailer’s website or app for the same product.

If you find a lower price, ask whether the store will match its own online price.

Check the terms of digital promotions. A retailer may match a lower retail price but exclude an online-only coupon or promotion.

Pay attention to whether a discount requires pickup, delivery, a loyalty account, or another specific way of shopping.

For larger purchases, compare prices among multiple retailers, not just the online and in-store prices at one company.

And when shopping online, browser extensions that search for coupon codes, along with retailer email and text alerts, can provide additional opportunities to save.

Should you wait, or buy now?

Researching early can pay off, noted Clark Howard, because retailers’ promotional circulars often surface ahead of time. “So a lot of the ads leak. So you can find the deals even when the retailer doesn’t want you to know yet,” Howard said.

Shoppers can preview upcoming sales on websites such as BlackFriday.com, which publishes circular scans for major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Home Depot. Other consumers track bargains through online platforms like Slickdeals and Lady Savings.

Consumer shopping experts advise that while waiting may lead to deeper savings on some items, it comes with a risk: hot-selling items could sell out before Cyber Week begins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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