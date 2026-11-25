A water main break has caused a road closure in Dennis on Tuesday night.

Great Western Road was closed between South Gages Way and Depot Street due to the water main break.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to repair the main,” Dennis police posted on social media. “We will update this post as soon as the roadway reopens. Thank you for your patience and cooperation!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group