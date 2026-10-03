Local

Three people, one dog rescued after vessel in distress near Manchester by the Sea

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
US Coast Guard US Coast Guard
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

MANCHESTER BTS, Mass. — Three people and one dog have been rescued after a boat had lost control and crashed into rocks near the Manchester by the Sea.

According to the Coast Guard, just before 4:30 PM, they received reports of a vessel in distress, stating that a boat was spinning out of control and had struck rocks.

The Coast Guard had arrived on the scene at 4:48 PM; already there were: Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Boston Harbormaster, Salem Harbormaster, Beverly Harbormaster, Manchester-by-the-Sea Harbormaster, Gloucester Harbormaster, Massachusetts State Police, Gloucester Police Department, Beverly Fire Department and its dive team, and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Three people and a dog were aboard the vessel. As of now, all three people and the dog were rescued.

Boston 25 will update you once more details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read