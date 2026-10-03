Three people, one dog rescued after vessel in distress near Manchester by the Sea

MANCHESTER BTS, Mass. — Three people and one dog have been rescued after a boat had lost control and crashed into rocks near the Manchester by the Sea.

According to the Coast Guard, just before 4:30 PM, they received reports of a vessel in distress, stating that a boat was spinning out of control and had struck rocks.

The Coast Guard had arrived on the scene at 4:48 PM; already there were: Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Boston Harbormaster, Salem Harbormaster, Beverly Harbormaster, Manchester-by-the-Sea Harbormaster, Gloucester Harbormaster, Massachusetts State Police, Gloucester Police Department, Beverly Fire Department and its dive team, and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Three people and a dog were aboard the vessel. As of now, all three people and the dog were rescued.

Boston 25 will update you once more details are available.

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