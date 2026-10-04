MANCHESTER BTS, Mass. — The Coast Guard has announced that they are suspending the search for a missing boater following an accident that killed one person and injured another yesterday off the coast of Manchester by the Sea.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 PM on Saturday when the Coast Guard received reports of a vessel in distress, stating that a boat was spinning out of control and had struck rocks.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off coast of Manchester by the Sea (Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard had arrived on the scene at 4:48 PM. Three people and a dog were aboard the vessel. A 29-ft Response Boat-small crew was launched by the Coast Guard, and they said the boat was salvaged with commercial assistance.

Two men were rescued from the water, a 67-year-old, a 65-year-old, and a dog. The 65-year-old was medflighted to Mass. Gen. Hospital, and the 67-year-old was taken to nearby Beverly Hospital. Unfortunately, the 67-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Additionally, a dog was also rescued from the water and reunited with its family.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off coast of Manchester by the Sea (Coast Guard)

A third man, a 37-year-old, is still missing at this time. Around 9:40 AM, Massachusetts Environmental Police began searching the area with side-scan sonar and a dive team.

“The decision to suspend a search is never made lightly,” said Capt. Jamie Frederick, Sector Boston Commander. “Our deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to our local, state, and federal partners who supported the search efforts.”

No further details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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