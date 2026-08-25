Authorities to give update on Boston Harbor boat crash that killed 24-year-old woman

BOSTON — Authorities on Tuesday will announce new developments in the investigation into a deadly boat crash in Boston Harbor earlier this year that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

Elizabeth Dankert, of Andover, died on May 13 after the boat she was riding in slammed into a pier near a runway at Logan International Airport. Officials say the impact threw everyone onto rocks lining the shore.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Massachusetts State Police Investigative Services Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Boutwell are slated to provide an update on Dankert’s death at 2 p.m.

Boston 25 News will air it live on TV and stream it online.

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Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dankert (Union College)

Boston 25 News learned at the time that 40-year-old Lawrence Shieh took the boat out from a Seaport dock with Dankert and two 23-year-old women.

The vessel belonged to the Freedom Boat Club, owned by Brunswick Corporation. A Brunswick spokesperson said the boat was “taken without authorization and outside normal business hours.”

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Dankert is a former student at Union College, where she played soccer, and a 2020 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence.

Rachel Souza, a lifelong friend of Dankert, previously said she had “no words” to describe the devastating and unexpected tragedy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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