2 Massachusetts pizzerias named among the top in country

Two Massachusetts pizzerias were named among the best in the country, according to USA Today.

Pinocchio’s Pizza & Subs in Cambridge and Palio Pizzeria in Hyannis made the cut for slices that are worth the stop.

Pinocchio’s Pizza & Subs offers Sicilian-style pizza and sandwiches. Located on 74 Winthrop St., the restaurant has been open since 1966.

Moving west along Route 28, Palio Pizzera is located at 435 Main St.

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The pizzeria serves pasta dishes, grinders, and brick-oven pizza.

Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, was also featured on the list.

The South Kingstown spot was the only other New England restaurant included.

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