Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Final rebuttal witnesses after near mistrial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Tensions flared in Plymouth Superior Court Monday after religion was brought up for a second time during the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, prompting defense attorney Kevin Reddington to request a mistrial.

The judge denied the request. When court resumed Tuesday morning, Forensic Psychologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun returned to the stand.

Prosecutors have one other rebuttal witness to call after Heilbrun before the case moves closer to closing arguments.

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Aug. 25, 2026, 9:55 a.m.

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Reddington's cross of Dr. Heilbrun is beginning. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Aug. 25, 2026, 9:55 a.m.

Dr.Heilbrun: My clinicial opinion, she was criminally responsible for her actions on 1.24.23 She retained ability to decide whether, when, how to carry out her suicide and the inclusion of her children. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Aug. 25, 2026, 9:49 a.m.

Dr. Heilbrun interviewed and evaluated #LindsayClancy in April. "She is still grieving, still mourning. She said, "I lost everything. I dont want to be here." @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Aug. 25, 2026, 9:41 a.m.

Dr. Heilbrun: says he believes this was a serious suicide attempt accompanied by killing the children out of love. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Aug. 25, 2026, 9:38 a.m.

Dr Heilbrun "There were many decisions that have to be made to commit a killing like this in 18 minutes. Who goes first? What do you say to keep the other kids from panicking." #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Aug. 25, 2026, 9:37 a.m.

Dr Heilbrun about the deaths of the children: "She talked about feeling like it wasn’t her. she was gong through no thinking, no decision making, only responding to the voice and taking action." @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Aug. 25, 2026, 9:31 a.m.

Forensic Psychologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun is still on the stand. He is a prosecution witness. We are about to get started. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Aug. 25, 2026, 9:27 a.m.

Good Tuesday Morning. Back in Plymouth County Superior Court for Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial. It's possible DA's rebuttal case could be finished today. If that happens we could have closings tomorrow. @boston25 #LindsayClancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 25, 2026

Get caught up with what happened on Monday

The controversy arose during testimony from prosecution expert witness Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, a forensic psychologist who interviewed Clancy at Tewksbury State Hospital. While discussing that interview, Heilbrun referenced the concept of suicide as a mortal sin before being interrupted by the court.

Following the exchange, prosecutors told the court they did not believe the witness intentionally attempted to influence or inflame the jury.

Judge William Sullivan ultimately denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial but ordered the Commonwealth to speak with its witness about the testimony.

Outside court, Reddington said he expected the judge to address the issue if he denied the mistrial request.

“I knew that Judge Sullivan would exercise his discretion and he would give a strong instruction if he denied the motion. So that’s what he did,” Reddington told reporters. He also said he believes jurors will follow the judge’s instructions and be able to disregard the comment.

This is not the first time religion has surfaced during the trial.

According to testimony referenced in court Monday, a similar sidebar occurred last week when prosecutors questioned Patrick Clancy’s mother about whether she was aware that murder is considered a mortal sin.

Clancy, of Duxbury, is charged with three counts of murder in the January 2023 deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.

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