TikTok creator ‘Mama-A’ killed in Alabama car crash

A popular content creator on TikTok was killed in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama.

Alyshia Rushing, best known as Mama-A on the social media platform, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 22, WSFA reported.

A passenger in Rushing’s vehicle was not identified but was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Rushing, 26, was driving an SUV that collided with a pickup truck driven by Landon Dunn, 20, who was also killed, WAKA reported.

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Rushing has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares her life as a mother, People magazine reported.

A GoFundMe set up for Rushing’s family by her mother said her daughter was “an amazing mother of four, a content creator, and one of the strongest women I have ever known.”

“Alyshia was always good to everybody, had a great heart, and loved the Lord,” her tribute continued. “She touched so many lives with her kindness, strength, and love, and the loss of her has left a pain our family can barely put into words.”

Dunn, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family, was a Marine, WSFA reported.

The crash is under investigation.

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