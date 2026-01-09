Local

Arraignment for Patriots star Stefon Diggs postponed until after Super Bowl

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
DEDHAM, Mass. — The arraignment date for New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is facing serious criminal charges, has been pushed back.

Diggs, 32, now faces arraignment on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery on Friday, Feb. 13. He was previously slated to face a judge on Friday, Jan. 23.

The change in Diggs’ arraignment date officially postpones his court appearance to five days after Super Bowl LX.

The charges against Diggs stem from an encounter at his Dedham home on Tuesday, Dec. 2, a day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

Diggs is accused of attacking his personal chef during a dispute over unpaid wages.

The chef alleges that Diggs struck her in the face, then placed her in a chokehold before throwing her onto a bed.

The alleged assault was reported in person at the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16.

When the case was originally brought before a judge on Dec. 30, Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, disclosed to the court that Diggs had made a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim in this case.

The Patriots and Diggs are gearing up to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Diggs is expected to play in the game.

