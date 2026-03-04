Amazon tractor-trailer jackknifes on Mass. Pike as icy roads cause problems during morning commute

WESTBORO, Mass. — An Amazon tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Wednesday morning as icy roads caused problems for drivers across the area.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway at mile marker 99 in Westborough, the Westborough Fire Department announced in a post on X.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple other crashes were reported amid slick driving conditions following overnight freezing rain.

In Revere, two tractor-trailers crashed on Route 1A. In Attleboro, a car and tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 95.

All of the crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

