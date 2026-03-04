Dozens of Mass. districts delay start of school on Wednesday due to icy travel conditions

MASS. — Dozens of Massachusetts schools will have delayed openings on Wednesday due to slick roadways during the morning commute.

Snow fell on Tuesday evening, then turned to rain, which is causing some lingering black ice and fog.

Worcester, Leicester, Fitchburg, and Lawrence are among the districts that are closed.

