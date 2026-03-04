Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts on Tuesday?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A wintry storm moved into Massachusetts late Tuesday afternoon and persisted into the evening, causing slick travel conditions in many areas.

The system left several inches of snow in some communities before switching to freezing rain, with more than 5 inches falling in parts of the state.

Dozens of school districts delayed the start of class on Wednesday morning due to icy roads.

Below is a town-by-town check of snow totals, sorted by county, based on National Weather Service reports.

Essex County

Andover – 2.9 in

Gloucester – 2.0 in

Hamilton – 3.0 in

Haverhill – 3.3 in

Ipswich – 3.0 in

Lynn – 1.0 in

Lynnfield – 2.8 in

Methuen – 3.5 in

Newburyport – 3.2 in

Rockport – 2.5 in

Saugus – 1.5 in

Topsfield – 3.0 in

Franklin County

Ashfield – 3.0 in

Colrain – 5.0 in

Greenfield – 5.2 in

Leverett – 3.0 in

Leyden – 5.2 in

Montague – 5.0 in

Northfield – 5.0 in

Sunderland – 5.0 in

Hampden County

Chicopee – 1.0 in

Holyoke – 1.6 in

Ludlow – 1.0 in

Montgomery – 2.0 in

Southwick – 1.3 in

West Springfield – 2.0 in

Hampshire County

Amherst – 3.0 in

Belchertown – 2.0 in

Chesterfield – 3.0 in

Hadley – 4.0 in

North Amherst – 3.4 in

Northampton – 3.5 in

Southampton – 2.0 in

Williamsburg – 3.8 in

Worthington – 5.0 in

Middlesex County

Acton – 2.0 in

Ashby – 3.0 in

Bedford – 2.1 in

Burlington – 2.5 in

Fenway Park – 1.6 in

Hopkinton – 1.0 in

Lexington – 1.7 in

Marlborough – 1.5 in

Maynard – 2.0 in

Medford – 1.8 in

Melrose – 2.7 in

Pepperell – 4.1 in

Tewksbury – 3.4 in

Townsend – 4.0 in

Tyngsboro – 3.5 in

Waltham – 2.4 in

Westford – 3.0 in

Wilmington – 2.5 in

Winchester – 2.5 in

Norfolk County

Randolph – 0.2 in

Plymouth County

Weymouth – 0.5 in

Worcester County

Ashburnham – 4.2 in

Fitchburg – 4.1 in

Gardner – 3.6 in

Grafton – 2.0 in

Lunenburg – 4.1 in

Rutland – 3.1 in

West Brookfield – 1.5 in

Worcester (AP) – 1.5 in

Our next storm will arrive on Thursday, bringing another risk of snow and freezing rain.

