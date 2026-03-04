Police searching for man who fled scene of serious crash on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Police are searching for a man who fled the scene on crash, causing injuries on I-95 in Attleboro.

According to state police, around 5 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on I-95 north before exit 4.

One of the individuals on scene required CPR before being transported to Sturdy Hospital.

State Police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a man who fled the scene wearing shorts and boots.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to report it to the police by calling (508) 543-8550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

