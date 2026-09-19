AG’s office reviewing two dozen refund requests after Ed Sheeran concert controversy

BOSTON — Friday afternoon, the attorney general’s office told Boston 25 they’re reviewing at least 25 complaints requesting refunds from Ticketmaster after the Ed Sheeran concert shakeup.

Patriots owners Robert Kraft decided to drop Sheeran’s opener Macklemore from the show after he made pro-Palestinian comments at previous concert venues.

Other acts set perform and advertised for the concert like Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe bailed from next weekend’s shows in solidarity with Macklemore.

The attorney general’s office said in part Friday:

“We are aware that the ticket terms and conditions state that opening acts are subject to change and that changes to the lineup do not necessarily entitle ticket purchasers to a refund.”

Ticketmaster told Boston 25 Friday that refund policy is up to the organizers.

Ed Dworski, founder of consumerworld.org, has been following the recent pushback and fallout.

Regarding the 25 complaints, he said, “That is probably just a fraction of the number of concertgoers who are upset by the change, and they may have a case.”

He continued, “If [supporting artists were ] promoted as part of the program and now it’s not, I think these consumers may have a case.”

Kraft’s decision has polarized the greater-Boston area.

However, everyone Boston 25 crews spoke to Friday agreed a refund is in order if the advertised acts aren’t present.

“That’s a breach of contract,” said John Savoya, a Jamaica Plain resident.

Brockton’s Turon Andrade added, “Everybody should get their money back if they’re not receiving what they’re paying for.”

Kraft in a statement earlier this week said he’s focus on “building bridges” between groups and vowed to donate $2 million the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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