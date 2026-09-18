Judge: No delay in lawsuit against Karen Read and ‘Turtleboy’

BOSTON — A defamation lawsuit against Karen Read and content creator Aidan Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy,” will move forward without delay after a Plymouth County judge denied their request to freeze the case.

The lawsuit was brought by four people who testified in Read’s murder trials: Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Brian Higgins, and Colin Albert.

They claim Read and Kearney falsely accused them of murdering Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read and Kearney had asked to pause the case while appealing a previous decision not to dismiss the lawsuit entirely. Both defendants argued that the defamation suit was an attempt to silence their constitutionally protected free speech.

The judge denied the request, ruling that a delay could lead to lost evidence and faded witness memories.

The ruling allows Read and Kearney’s free-speech appeal to continue in the background, but discovery and evidence sharing must continue.

Read has filed her own lawsuit against law enforcement, Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert and three other civilian witnesses, claiming they orchestrated a cover-up to frame her for O’Keefe’s murder.

A jury found Read not guilty of murder in June 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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