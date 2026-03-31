Agreement reached to avert nationwide school bus strike that would have impacted Mass. districts

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Union members and the First Student school bus company have reached a “strong tentative agreement,” averting a nationwide drivers’ strike that could have impacted multiple school districts in Massachusetts.

“First Student Teamsters were unified and prepared to take on this company nationwide. Our solidarity forced real movement at the bargaining table, and we delivered a contract in the 11th hour that honors the critical work our members do every day,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement.

According to Teamsters, the new agreement includes stronger retirement benefits, improved access to health care, and robust contractual protections for all members.

“Workers showed the company they were prepared to strike if necessary, and that solidarity made the difference at the bargaining table. This agreement reflects the strength and determination of Teamsters who keep students safe and communities running,” Matt Taibi, Director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division, added.

The National First Student Master Agreement, which protects more than 17,000 bus workers across the country, was set to expire March 31.

The Fitchburg and Leominster school districts are among the Massachusetts communities that have a contract with First Student.

In a statement on the agreement, First Student said, “This proposal will now move through the union’s ratification process with the union bargaining team’s full support. There has been no disruption to service, and we will continue to operate as normal. We appreciate the professionalism and engagement of everyone involved in reaching this milestone.”

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