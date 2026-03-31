Thousands of school bus drivers could hit the picket lines Wednesday

Mass. — Some local school districts might not have buses to take kids to and from school starting tomorrow. A nationwide strike could begin April 1st if an agreement is not reached between First Student and its union.

Fitchburg and Leominster school districts have a contract with First Student. The buses are transporting kids Tuesday, the same day the contract expires. If an agreement isn’t reached by tonight, the buses will remain parked in the bus yard tomorrow.

The national teamsters notified school districts that they would strike if a new contract wasn’t signed—that means 18,000 workers nationwide. According to a memo Leominster Public Schools put out, it says even though their contract includes a no-strike clause, the teamsters national agreement may supersede local agreements. Already, some bus drivers and bus monitors have been holding informational pickets--like down in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The teamsters are asking for better medical and retirement benefits.

“Currently we don’t have a good medical plan for some of the employees here, a guaranteed of certain hours weekly guaranteed you work,” said Tom Kurtz, a bus monitor. “And one last final thing would be personal time off that would be front loaded to the employees.”

A spokesperson for First Student says negotiations are continuing, but said a strike would hurt everyone saying, “We are disappointed that the union’s leadership has threatened this unnecessary and impermissible measure.”

Local school districts like Fitchburg and Leominster are closely monitoring and also preparing. They will be notifying parents via text, email, and social media about any updates and information about transportation plans for tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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