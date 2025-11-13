Aging decades in seconds: MIT researchers develop suit to ‘try on’ old age

CAMBRIDGE — MIT researchers have developed the AGNES suit, an innovative tool designed to simulate the physical and cognitive challenges of aging, allowing users to experience what it feels like to be 80 years old.

The AGNES suit, which stands for Age Gain Now Empathy System, is a series of low-tech exercise equipment that adds extra friction and cognitive load to the body, mimicking the effects of aging. It includes weighted vests, bungee cords, braces, and goggles to simulate muscle loss, joint stiffness, and vision impairment.

“The intention of the suit is really to help people to think about how can I make the built environment better or how can I make these little changes that can actually make it really much easier for people to navigate spaces,” said Lauren Cerino, MIT Age Lab Technical Associate.

Lauren Cerino and Katie Warren are technical associates at the MIT Age Lab, where they contribute to various projects related to aging and empathy.

According to Cerino, MIT collaborated with CVS to use the AGNES suit in redesigning some of their stores. Executives wore the suits during walkthroughs, leading to changes such as larger entryways and transition areas to better accommodate older customers.

The MIT Age Lab, founded in 1999, focuses on researching transportation, age preparation, and reinventing the aging process to make the world a better place for older adults. Surveys and data analysis are conducted to understand the needs and expectations of individuals as they age.

The AGNES suit provides a powerful insight into the aging process, fostering empathy and understanding for the challenges faced by older adults. As the MIT Age Lab continues its research, tools like AGNES are expected to play a significant role in improving environments and planning for later life.

