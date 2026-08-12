Police locate teen wanted in connection with investigation into deaths of 2 family members in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — The teen wanted in connection with an investigation into the deaths of 2 family members in Acton has been found.

According to the Middlesex County District Attorneys office, 17-year-old Arjun Aravind has been located, and there is no risk to public safety.

Early Wednesday morning, a car investigators were looking for in connection with the case was found in Wayland.

Police were called to a home on Martha Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a family member was unable to reach anyone in the home and requested a well-being check.

Officers found a woman and a teenage boy dead inside, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Their identities have not been released, and authorities have not disclosed how they died.

Ryan said Aravind was the third member of the household. She said the people found dead and Aravind are related, but she did not provide additional details about their relationship.

Authorities have not said whether Aravind is considered a suspect or whether they believe he is in danger.

Authorities will be providing an update at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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