Braintree Logan Express temporarily relocating to Quincy

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The South Shore’s Logan Express service will temporarily relocate from Braintree to Quincy as construction gets underway on a new remote airport terminal.

During the temporary move, buses to Logan Airport will pick up passengers at the garage at the Quincy Adams MBTA station.

Passengers who plan to park at the Quincy location must reserve parking in advance.

Officials have not said how long the temporary relocation will remain in place.

The change is necessary as crews work to construct the new remote airport terminal in Braintree.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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