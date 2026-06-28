5-mile memorial ruck at Castle Island honors fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr.

At least 60 people gathered at Castle Island Sunday morning to participate in the Bobby Kilduff Jr. “Carry the Alarm” Memorial Ruck. — At least 60 people gathered at Castle Island Sunday morning to participate in the Bobby Kilduff Jr. “Carry the Alarm” Memorial Ruck.

Firefighters, military, and members of the community walked 5 miles around the island while carrying weighted backpacks to honor the legacy of fallen Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr.

Kilduff, who was a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was killed back in May while battling a fire in Dorchester.

Sunday’s event was put on by a non-profit called Oscar Mike Ruckers, based out of Hubbardston.

According to Tom Lyon, the founder of Oscar Mike Ruckers, the heavy backpacks worn during the walk signify the fallen.

All of the proceeds from the event are going directly to the Kilduff family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group