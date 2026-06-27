MassDOT warns of heavy traffic, road closures ahead of Germany vs. Paraguay World Cup match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts transportation officials are urging fans to plan ahead and expect significant traffic impacts ahead of Monday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup matchup between Germany and Paraguay at Boston Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on June 29, and MassDOT says travel delays are likely in Foxborough and surrounding areas as tens of thousands of fans make their way to the match.

To help manage congestion, a contraflow lane will be deployed on Route 1, and travel in breakdown lanes will be allowed in designated areas between I-95 and I-495. Officials are also encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible and consider using public transportation.

The MBTA will operate special event trains between South Station and Boston Stadium in Foxborough, with thousands of tickets still available. Riders are urged to purchase tickets in advance using the mTicket app and arrive at their designated boarding group times to ensure smooth entry.

In Boston, significant road closures are also planned to accommodate heavy foot traffic near South Station. Summer Street will be fully closed in both directions from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Purchase Street and Dorchester Avenue.

Additionally, the I-93 southbound ramp to South Station (Exit 16A) will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Drivers heading to South Station are advised to use Exit 16B to Purchase Street instead, with detour signs posted.

MassDOT says the I-93 southbound HOV lane will open early at 1 p.m. to help move traffic more efficiently. All non-essential construction and maintenance work near Foxborough will also be paused throughout the day.

Transportation leaders are asking fans to allow extra travel time and to follow signage and directions from on-site officials.

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead, take public transportation whenever possible, and allow for extra travel time. For our fans traveling on MBTA event trains, we ask that you arrive at your listed boarding group time to ensure smooth boarding. We look forward to providing another safe, reliable, and enjoyable experience for fans from near and far this matchday,” Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said.

Officials also reminded attendees that security screenings will be in place and that open containers are prohibited on trains and in public queue areas.

Regular commuter rail riders should plan for heavier-than-usual crowds, particularly at South Station.

Real-time travel updates are available on mass511.com and MBTA.com.

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