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Multiple people injured, 2 seriously, when duck boat overturns in Charles River

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
6 people injured, 2 seriously, when duck boat overturns in Charles River
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE. Mass. — First responders were dispatched to Cambridge on Saturday afternoon after a duck boat had reportedly overturned in the Charles River.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, first responders were dispatched to Education Street after reports that a duck boat had capsized.

Cambridge police report that all passengers of the boat have been accounted for, but six people were injured, two of whom suffered serious injuries.

6 people injured, 2 seriously, when duck boat overturns in Charles River

At this time, members of the Cambridge Fire and Police Departments remain on scene and are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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