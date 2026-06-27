Multiple people injured, 2 seriously, when duck boat overturns in Charles River

CAMBRIDGE. Mass. — First responders were dispatched to Cambridge on Saturday afternoon after a duck boat had reportedly overturned in the Charles River.

BREAKING



Duck boat has tipped over as it was leaving the water in Cambridge



Multiple people were taken away in an ambulance @boston25 pic.twitter.com/9pfuZtloDE — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) June 27, 2026

According to the Massachusetts State Police, first responders were dispatched to Education Street after reports that a duck boat had capsized.

Cambridge police report that all passengers of the boat have been accounted for, but six people were injured, two of whom suffered serious injuries.

6 people injured, 2 seriously, when duck boat overturns in Charles River

At this time, members of the Cambridge Fire and Police Departments remain on scene and are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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