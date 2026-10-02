4,000 Brigham nurses set strike date. Here’s when they could walk off the job

BOSTON — Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have scheduled what they say would be the largest open-ended nurse strike in Massachusetts history, setting a potential walkout date of Oct. 14 as contract negotiations with Mass General Brigham remain stalled.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, which represents about 4,000 Brigham nurses, announced Friday that nurses have given the hospital the required 10-day strike notice. Union leaders said the strike will proceed unless Mass General Brigham agrees to what they describe as a fair contract that protects patient care, strengthens the permanent nursing workforce and preserves affordable health insurance.

According to the union, the strike would begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 14 and continue until the parties reach a contract agreement. The nurses are classifying the action as an unfair labor practice strike, citing multiple federal labor complaints they have filed against the hospital since July.

The announcement comes months after a one-day nurses strike on July 8, followed by a four-day hospital lockout. Union officials claim negotiations have largely stalled since August, alleging that hospital management has refused to continue bargaining unless nurses agree to a multi-year pay freeze.

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Nurses voted overwhelmingly last month to authorize a strike, with the union reporting a 2,986-215 vote in favor. Union leaders say staffing concerns, rising health insurance costs and wages that keep pace with inflation remain key issues at the bargaining table.

The union also argues that Mass General Brigham has the financial resources to meet its demands. Citing the health system’s fiscal year 2025 financial results, the MNA said MGB reported $22.8 billion in operating revenue, $2.39 billion in profits and $35.8 billion in total assets.

In a statement, union leaders said nurses remain willing to negotiate and are urging the hospital to return to the bargaining table before the strike deadline.

Boston 25 has reached out to Mass General Brigham for comment on the announcement.

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