Man accused in women’s locker room attack at Mass. Planet Fitness facing rape, kidnapping charges

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man accused of assaulting multiple people in a women’s locker room at a local gym is slated to face a judge Friday.

The Cambridge Police Department said officers arrested Laquan Holland Thursday morning at the Planet Fitness in Porter Square on Mass Ave.

In an update on Friday morning, police said Holland is facing charges including two counts of assault to rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and one count each of kidnapping and witness intimidation.

Police said Holland entered the women’s locker room around 9 a.m. Thursday, and they got a call for a sexual assault in progress soon after.

Police arrested Holland, and first responders also took one woman to the hospital.

The gym is very close to Lesley University.

“I know a lot of people in there because I’m a regular here, and it’s shocking to me because I can’t imagine anybody in there doing something like that, and it’s really horrible,” college student Michael Farah said.

Cambridge Planet Fitness sexual assault investigation

Farah added, “Hearing this, it starts to, there becomes this kind of paranoia that it might happen again. You know, people might be scared to come in again. And it’s really something scary.”

Planet Fitness confirmed to Boston 25 News that it has canceled Holland’s membership.

“Planet Fitness is committed to providing a safe environment for all. The franchise group has canceled the membership of the individual involved and is working with local law enforcement to support their investigation into this matter,” the health club chain said in a statement.

Additional details are expected to be revealed during Holland’s arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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