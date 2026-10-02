French bulldog puppy stolen from tow truck in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Animal Control is asking for help finding a stolen French bulldog.

Staff said the puppy was stolen from the owner’s tow truck while on 77 Main St.

A woman claiming to be the dog’s owner posted on Facebook that she is offering a $2,200 reward for anyone who can find the puppy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brockton Animal Control at 508-580-7835 or the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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