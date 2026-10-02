Worker struck, killed by front loader at Mass. scrap metal yard, DA says

FREETOWN, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a worker was fatally struck by a front loader at a Massachusetts scrap metal recycling facility on Thursday morning, authorities announced Friday.

Emergency crews responding to 911 calls reporting that someone had been seriously injured at Excel Recycling on Ridge Hill Road in Freetown just before noon learned a man had been hit by a front loader, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The worker, identified as 52-year-old Fall River native David Torres, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional facts and circumstances surrounding Torres’ death weren’t immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Freetown police with the investigation.

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