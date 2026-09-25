Brigham and Women’s nurses vote ‘overwhelmingly’ to strike

BOSTON — 4,000 nurses for Brigham and Women’s have voted to authorize a strike as contract negotiations continue.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) announced on Thursday that a 93% vote was cast to authorize an open-ended strike. Nurses are currently fighting for better patient care, affordable health insurance, and wage increases.

“Brigham nurses have made clear that we are prepared to stay on strike for as long as it takes to win a contract that protects our patients and respects the nurses who care for them,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. “An open-ended strike is a serious step that will undoubtedly create a healthcare crisis in Massachusetts. MGB can prevent the strike by returning to the table and negotiating the contract our nurses need to keep providing world-class care.”

Boston 25 has reached out to Brigham and Women’s for comment, who say that while they hope a strike can be avoided, they will continue caring for patients.

<i>“Whether to call a strike is a decision only the union can make. Our focus remains on our patients, clinicians and staff, and the communities we serve. We remain committed to bargaining in good faith and have put forward a fair and responsible proposal that maintains Brigham nurses’ market- leading compensation, preserves meaningful wage growth and competitive benefits, and balances those investments with the long-term financial sustainability of our system. While we continue to hope a strike can be avoided, we are fully prepared with comprehensive plans to continue providing safe, high-quality care if the union decides to call one.”</i> — Brigham and Women's Hospita

The date for the strike has not yet been set, but legally, nurses are required to give a 10-day notice before the strike will begin.

Back on July 8th, Brigham and Women’s nurses authorized a one-day strike and walked off the job, before returning five days later on July 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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