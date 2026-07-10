Brigham nurses continue picketing as hospital lockout stretches through the weekend

BOSTON — Picketing continued Friday outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital as thousands of union nurses remained locked out following a one-day strike over contract negotiations.

Nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) say they were turned away when they attempted to return to work Thursday after the strike ended. Hospital officials informed them they would not be allowed back until at least Monday because temporary replacement nurses are working under five-day contracts.

Video from Thursday showed nurses chanting “Let us in” outside the hospital after being denied access. Despite the lockout, union leaders said they plan to maintain a round-the-clock presence outside the hospital and remain willing to return to negotiations at any time.

The dispute centers on contract negotiations between Brigham and Women’s Hospital and its nursing staff. More than 4,000 nurses participated in Wednesday’s strike, which was one of the largest nursing labor actions in Massachusetts history.

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Governor Maura Healey said she has met with both sides and is urging them to return to the bargaining table.

“It is essential that they reach an agreement that protects patient care and ensures strong wages and benefits for our hardworking health care nurses,” Healey said in a statement. “I emphasized the urgency of this situation and the need to resolve this dispute as soon as possible.”

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has proposed:

5% annual step increases, maxing out after 20 years

A new 2.5% increase for nurses at the top pay step

Increased differential and on-call pay

Certification bonuses

Expanded tuition reimbursement

The MNA says it is seeking a contract that includes:

Measures to improve nurse recruitment and retention

Competitive wage increases

Affordable health insurance

Investment in a permanent nursing workforce

Limits on the use of travel nurses

Hospital operations are currently being maintained by temporary replacement nurses hired during the strike. Because those workers are under five-day contracts, union nurses say they have been told they cannot return until the contracts expire.

Meanwhile, Mass General Brigham Home Care nurses are also engaged in a labor dispute. Nurses are expected to hold a demonstration outside Mass General Brigham headquarters in Assembly Row as the broader fight over staffing, pay, and working conditions continues.

As negotiations remain stalled, union nurses continue to picket outside the hospital on Francis Street, saying they are ready to return to work and resume bargaining immediately.

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