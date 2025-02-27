3 Revere women found dead in beach hotel in Belize had fluid in their lungs, report says

REVERE, Mass. — Three young women from Revere who were found dead in a beachfront hotel in Belize had a buildup of fluid in their lungs, according to a new report.

Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Wafae El-Arar, 26, and Imane Mallah, 26, died from “acute pulmonary edema” while vacationing at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro, officials in Belize told The Boston Globe.

The Belize National Forensic Science Service told the newspaper that their bodies will be returned on a flight to the United States on Thursday.

The lifelong friends were found dead in their room by hotel staff on Saturday. They were visiting the small Central American country to celebrate a birthday.

Belize authorities said there was no sign of foul play and there has also been speculation they may have suffered overdoses, with a news outlet in Belize reporting that gummies and alcohol were found in the room.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe on Wednesday warned against a rush to judgment as he pushes for more transparency in the investigation.

“To jump to that conclusion is extremely disrespectful to the family,” Keefe said. I know it’s impacting them immensely and I know it’s something they are upset about.”

The families of the three victims intend to arrange for private autopsies once the bodies are returned to the United States.

Keefe said he’s also working with Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey’s office to ensure the investigation in Belize is thorough.

Revere city leaders, as well as the victims’ families, want more answers as to how they died.

“We’re getting stonewalled. Belize people are just saying their side of the story, but I’m sure there’s more to it,” Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky said Tuesday after a vigil was held for the women.

The women were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community, officials said.

The Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize in December 2024 due to an increased risk for crime.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

