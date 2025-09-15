25 Investigates: 3 suspended from police academy in Randolph

25 Investigates has learned the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) is investigating its police academy in Randolph following a recruit’s allegations of abuse.

The probe has led to the academy director and two instructors being placed on leave, according to 2 law enforcement sources who spoke to Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel on the condition of anonymity.

The investigation was launched after a recruit from the Quincy Police Department reported he was verbally abused and ordered to do training exercises that he says left him injured and unable to return to his class, according to one source briefed on the probe.

It happened during the first days of training for the Randolph Academy’s 22nd recruit class. An MPTC schedule shows the current class began on August 11th.

The MPTC, which operates the regional academy from the same building as its statewide headquarters, would not confirm the probe, stating it does “not comment on ongoing personnel matters.” Despite the personnel changes, an MPTC spokesperson said the current class is “on track” and the department remains “deeply committed to ensuring recruits receive the highest-quality instruction and support.”

The investigation in Randolph comes just weeks after a similar probe at the MPTC’s police academy in East Falmouth ended with significant personnel changes. In August, seven people—including the academy director—were fired after reports of harsh treatment of recruits

The Fall River police department said several agencies forwarded complaints about East Falmouth instructors and their actions, “resulted in injuries to some student officers and left others feeling humiliated.”

These recent events have brought increased scrutiny to police training in Massachusetts, especially since the death of recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia in September 2024.

Garcia died from injuries he sustained during a boxing match at the State Police Academy in New Braintree, an incident that prompted an independent investigation by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.

On Friday, 25 Investigates reported an independent investigation into Garcia’s death has already cost taxpayers more than $545,000.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell said in a statement Saturday that she recognizes the “frustration and pain that can accompany a thorough and lengthy investigation,” but she is confident the probe will be “both comprehensive and impartial.”

MPTC Executive Director Rick Rathbun declined to speak on-camera with 25 Investigates.

A public records request for findings from the East Falmouth investigations has been filed.

