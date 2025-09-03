25 Investigates: Director, 6 others fired at new police academy on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The new municipal police academy on Cape Cod is facing significant personnel changes, with the academy director, coordinator, and five instructors fired following a monthslong investigation into alleged “code of conduct” violations. 25 Investigates first reported the allegations in March.

Chris Donelan, the former Franklin County Sheriff who served as the academy’s director, and former Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne, the academy coordinator, are among those who have been terminated, according to the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC). While the MPTC has only publicly confirmed “code of conduct” violations, 25 Investigates has learned these violations stem from a complaint regarding the harsh treatment of recruits and the physical drills they were subjected to outdoors.

Donelan, however, is vehemently pushing back against his dismissal. He said that the complaint originated from the Fall River Police Chief, who expressed concerns that recruits were forced to perform burpees, bear crawls, and other exercises outdoors in full uniform.

In a statement, Donelan asserted, “…no hazing and no misconduct occurred. This turned out to be a six-month investigation into recruits getting their uniforms wet and dirty during training and a ripped pocket on a coat, nothing else.” Edward Dunne could not be reached for comment regarding the allegations or his firing.

The East Falmouth academy, one of seven operated by the MPTC, was recently established to serve recruits residing on Cape Cod and the Islands. The first class of recruits entered full-time training in January, with graduation initially scheduled for June.

The incident at the Cape Cod academy unfolds against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny on police training practices across Massachusetts. This increased focus follows the tragic death of State Police recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia in September, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a boxing match at the Massachusetts State Police academy in New Braintree. An investigation into his death remains ongoing.

The MPTC states any form of hazing, harassment, or misconduct is unacceptable. 25 Investigates has filed a public records request for the full investigative report and findings from the MPTC, as a spokesperson stated it would be necessary to obtain the details of the six-month probe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

