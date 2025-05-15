25 Investigates: 1-on-1 with Trump border czar Tom Homan

BOSTON — Massachusetts continues to be in the bullseye for ice operations. Some people in Massachusetts are applauding these actions. Others are frightened and concerned.

So, what should we expect next? 25 Investigates brought that question to the border czar, Tom Homan. And, in a one-on-one interview with Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh, he says coming back to Massachusetts and is willing to meet with Governor Maura Healey.

Homan has been a leading figure in President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, whose comments have reverberated across the Bay State.

In February, Homan now infamously said, “I’m coming to Boston and I’m gonna bring hell with me.”

“Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen all sorts of detainments playing out. Is that what you meant by hell to Boston, and is mission accomplished in your eyes?” Kavanaugh asked.

“What I meant by that is the men and women of ICE, along with me, are gonna bring hell to the illegal aliens who rape children, and that’s what it was, and we did,” Homan said. “Is the operation completed? No, we’re still looking for the worst of the worst in the entire state of Massachusetts.”

But it’s how some of these operations have played out that has rattled communities across the state.

“We have seen windows smashed on car doors, people taken in front of families, and members of the community. We have seen people taken from court proceedings in the middle of them. Is this protocol? Is this how these things are supposed to go about?” Kavanaugh asked.

“There’s no sensitive location policy anymore. We did away with that, Homan said. “There is no sanctuary for criminal threats or public safety threats or national security threats, no sanctuary. So, we did away with that policy. Now, does it mean we’re going to raid schools like the left is saying? Absolutely not. But if there’s an MS-13 gang member that we’re looking for a public safety threat, and we’re, we’re looking for him. But we know right now he’s, he’s a senior in this high school. He’s at that school right now. We’re going to go to that school and arrest that public safety threat.”

“What is the protocol, though, if a child is present during one of these operations? What happens to the child?” Kavanaugh asked.

“Every situation is different. It’s up to the parent. It’s parenting 101. They got to make a decision,” Homan said. “Now, there have been stories out there that ICE deported U.S. Citizen children. We have not deported US citizen children, it’s illegal to deport a US citizen. We simply gave the parent a choice.”

“And in terms of due process, you know, what happens if ICE makes a mistake with hundreds, if not thousands, of arrests being made? It is possible,” Kavanaugh said.

“Look, again, I’ve been doing this since 1984. Every law enforcement agency in this country has made mistakes. Mistakes will be made. But what we’ve got to do when those few mistakes are made, we’ve got to deal with it and make sure we take steps to make sure mistakes aren’t made again,” Homan said.

“But if due process is eliminated, wouldn’t that hinder that process?” Kavanaugh asked.

“Due process has never been eliminated,” Homan said.

“Well, it’s been discussed, habeas corpus being sidelined in these…,” said Kavanaugh.

“Well, look, I think the President’s looking at every option on the table to remove public safety threats, national security threats from this country as soon as possible,” said Kavanaugh.

“Can we expect you in person back in Massachusetts in the coming months, over the summer, and will you meet with our governor, Maura Healy,’ Kavanaugh asked.

“If she’s willing to meet, I mean, I’ll meet with anybody,” Homan said. “But the bottom line is she continues to say it’s not a sanctuary state. And every week, I get a report of public safety threats released from counties within that state without notifying ICE. Very serious people. And will I go back to Massachusetts? Absolutely. We’re going to flood the zone.”

“Do you have any imminent plans to come back to Boston or Massachusetts at large?” Kavanaugh asked.

“Absolutely,” said Homan. “Soon.”

At an event Thursday, Healey told Boston 25 News says she’s been willing to meet with the border czar for weeks.

“I haven’t spoken to him. I said that weeks ago that I’d like to meet with him, so that’s the first I’m hearing of it. I’d be happy to meet with him,” Healey said.

Boston 25 News will let you know if such a meeting happens.

You can watch the entire interview on the Boston 25 YouTube page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group