‘I’m bringing hell with me’: Trump’s ‘border czar’ fulminates against Boston immigration policy

BOSTON — Tom Homan, known as the ‘border czar’ within the Trump administration, vilified the Boston police’s approach to immigration and the city’s policy on sanctuary cities.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Homan, towards the end of his speech, directed comments to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

“I read a story last night: the police commissioner of Boston, you said you’d double down on not helping the law enforcement office of ICE,” Homan said. “I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me.”

Homan appeared to be referencing an interview Cox did, in which Cox had said that the police department has specific rules that they atone to, and abide by state laws. Cox went on to say that it would not enforce immigration detainers, The Boston Herald reported.

Homan then went on to reference previously accused child rapists that were incarcerated in Massachusetts but were released despite ICE detainers.

“You’re not a police commissioner, take that badge off your chest and put it in the desk drawer,” Homan added. “Because you became a politician. You forgot what it’s like to be a cop.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the Boston Police Department for comment but has yet to hear back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

