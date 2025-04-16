Caught on video: ICE agents smash car window during arrest in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Cellphone video shows what appears to be federal agents smashing a car window during an arrest in New Bedford on Monday.

Immigration Attorney Ondine Galvez Sniffin said in an interview with affiliate WPRI, her clients — 29-year-old Juan Francisco Mendez and his wife — were pulled over, and that they told the federal agents they were waiting for their attorney to arrive.

Video shows Mendez and his wife speaking to the agents in Spanish.

One agent can be heard replying, “We’re not leaving. You can do this one of two ways: the hard way, or the easy way.”

When the couple doesn’t roll down their window, one agent grabs what appears to be a large tool and breaks the glass.

Sniffin says her clients were told the agents were looking for someone named Antonio.

“And I said, ‘Well, that’s great. Because your name is not Antonio, so you should be fine. Show them the paperwork that you have, and you should be fine,’” Sniffin said. “And the agents didn’t pay attention to that. These individuals have no criminal record. She has lawful status here, as does he.”

Sniffin says Francisco Mendez is currently being held in New Hampshire, and that his wife is devastated trying to explain to their child what happened.

“As she was here in my office as we’re strategizing to request bond, her son calls her on the cellphone, ‘Mommy, when are you going to be home? Please don’t forget to bring Daddy when you come home,’” Sniffin said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE for a statement on what happened.

Sniffin says Francisco Mendez may be in court next month.

