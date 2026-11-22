MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal has confirmed that a fire in Medford that sent three police officers to the hospital Saturday was intentionally set.

Medford Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giliberti told Boston 25 News that police officers were already at the two-story building on Crescent Street when firefighters were called to the scene.

The Medford Police Department was responding to a reported break-in progress when they located a broken window and active fire inside. Officers quickly placed a suspect in custody and forced open the locked front door, safely evacuating all the occupants.

Three police officers were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Crews knocked down the fire within 10 minutes of their arrival. Seven people were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Police said the suspect was known to the occupants of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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