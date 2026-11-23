A man from Salem, Massachusetts, is dead after a deadly crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire Monday morning.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the crash happened in the southbound lane of the turnpike, on mile marker 7.8 in Nashua around 9:39 a.m.

Fifty-four-year-old Daniel Angelakas’ 2017 Volkswagen Jetta veered off the right side of the highway, traveled approximately 30 feet up an embankment and struck a tree, state police say.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Angelakas before transporting him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The right lane on the southbound side of the highway was closed for around two hours for the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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