2026 Mass. primary: Live election results for Governor, Senate, Congressional races

BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts were casting ballots in Tuesday’s state primary election to decide several closely watched races that will shape the November general election ballot.

Polls across the Commonwealth stay open until 8 p.m.

While primary elections typically draw lower turnout than general elections, election officials predicted several competitive contests could motivate voters to cast ballots.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin voted Tuesday morning at a polling location in Brighton before speaking with Boston 25 News about turnout expectations.

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Galvin acknowledged that rainy weather could discourage some voters from heading to the polls but noted that a significant number of mail-in ballots have already been submitted.

According to Galvin’s Office, 550,632 ballots were cast during early voting, with 460,228 votes from registered Democrats and 90,404 by registered Republicans.

Governor’s race tops Republican primary ballot

One of the most closely watched contests is the Republican primary for governor.

Businessman Mike Minogue and former MBTA administrator Brian Shortsleeve are competing for the GOP nomination and the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Maura Healey in November.

Minogue is a former chief executive of a medical device company. Shortsleeve, a former Marine and venture capitalist, served as chief administrator of the MBTA during former Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.

The winner will advance to face Healey, who is seeking a second term as governor.

Markey, Moulton battle for Senate nomination

Another marquee race is the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Sen. Ed Markey is seeking a third six-year term and faces a challenge from Congressman Seth Moulton, who has represented Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District for more than a decade.

The winner of that contest will face Republican candidate John Deaton in the November general election.

Open congressional seat draws crowded field

Moulton’s Senate bid has created one of the state’s most competitive congressional races.

Because Moulton is not seeking reelection to the House, voters in the 6th Congressional District will choose among five Democratic candidates competing to replace him:

John Beccia, a fintech businessman

Bethany Andres-Beck, a software engineer

Jamie Belsito, a former state representative

Dan Koh, a former White House official

State Rep. Tram Nguyen

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Micah Jones, who is running unopposed in his primary.

The 6th District covers much of the North Shore and extends into the Merrimack Valley.

Another congressional contest in the 8th District

Voters in the 8th Congressional District are also deciding a Democratic primary race.

Incumbent Congressman Stephen Lynch is seeking a 13th term in office and faces challenger Patrick Roath, who is making his first run for Congress.

The district includes portions of Boston and communities across southeastern Massachusetts.

Key district attorney races

Voters in Norfolk County will choose a new district attorney in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary election, with seven Democratic candidates competing to replace longtime District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The Democratic field includes Jim Barakat, Gregory Connor, Adam Deitch, Robert Jubinville, Macy Lee, Craig MacLellan, and Djuna Perkins.

In neighboring Suffolk County, voters will also decide a competitive district attorney primary.

Incumbent Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is seeking another term but faces challenges from Linda Champion and former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Polls open until 8 p.m.

Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots.

Boston 25 News will provide live updates throughout the day as results begin to come in and races are called across the Commonwealth.

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