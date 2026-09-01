2026 Mass. primary election: Polls open as voters weigh key Senate, Governor, Congressional races

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters are heading to the polls in Tuesday’s primary election, with ballots featuring several pivotal statewide races, including the closely watched Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and the Republican contest for governor.

While it’s only the primary, voters are casting ballots in high-stakes primary races that will shape November’s election.

Polling hours and locations

Polling locations across the state open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

Voters who have not yet confirmed their polling location can find election information through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office and local election departments.

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Governor’s race

In the governor’s race, Republicans Mike Minogue and Brian Shortsleeve are competing for the chance to challenge Governor Maura Healey in November’s general election.

Minogue is a former executive at a medical device company.

Shortsleeve, a former Marine, is a venture capitalist who also served as MBTA chief administrator under former Governor Charlie Baker.

The winner will face Healey, who is seeking a second term.

Mike Minogue vs. Brian Shortsleeve

Senate race

In the Democratic Senate primary, incumbent Senator Ed Markey is facing Congressman Seth Moulton.

Markey is seeking a third six-year Senate term.

Moulton, who has represented Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District for more than a decade, is hoping to unseat Markey and advance to the general election.

The winner will face Republican John Deaton in November.

Ed Markey, Seth Moulton, John Deaton

House race

Moulton’s Senate bid has also created an open race for the 6th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

Five Democrats are competing for that nomination: fintech businessman John Beccia, software engineer Bethany Andres-Beck, former state representative Jamie Belsito, former White House official Dan Koh, and state representative Tram Nguyen.

The winner will face Republican Micah Jones in November. Jones is unopposed in the primary. The 6th District covers much of the North Shore and extends into the Merrimack Valley.

Meanwhile, in the 8th Congressional District, longtime Congressman Stephen Lynch is seeking a 13th term. Lynch is facing Democratic challenger Patrick Roath, who is making his first run for Congress. The district includes parts of Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

Local election coverage and results

Boston 25 News will provide election coverage, results, and updates throughout Election Day as polls open across Massachusetts.

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