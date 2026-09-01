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Lindsay Clancy trial (updates): Jury can’t reach unanimous verdict; deliberations resume Wednesday

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A jury weighing the fate of Lindsay Clancy indicated Tuesday morning that it remains deadlocked, telling the court it has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the closely watched murder trial.

Despite the impasse, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan instructed the panel of nine women and three men to continue deliberating.

Hung jury or eventual verdict? What comes next in the Lindsay Clancy trial

Jurors began their fourth day of deliberations at 9:13 a.m. and returned to the courtroom shortly before 10:15 a.m. with a note for the judge.

“Members of the jury, I’ve got your question, and the question is: ‘After many hours of deliberation, we are unable to come to a unanimous decision,’” Sullivan told the court.

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Acknowledging the scope of the case, which featured more than 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits, Sullivan urged jurors to resume their discussions.

“I know this was a long trial,” Sullivan said. “But because of that, I’m going to ask you to go back out and continue your deliberations at this time, keeping in mind all of the instructions I gave you.”

The development came after jurors spent more than three days reviewing evidence and testimony after receiving the case Thursday following closing arguments.

Jurors were later dismissed for the day shortly after 3:30 p.m. without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

The panel is tasked with determining whether the Duxbury mother is criminally responsible for the January 2023 deaths of her three children, who prosecutors say were strangled with exercise bands inside the family’s home.

Court video

Follow Bob Ward’s updates

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 3:32 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10:16 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:13 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:11 a.m.

The verdict options

Jurors are weighing whether Clancy is criminally responsible for her actions in the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

They are considering multiple verdict options, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, and not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

The first question

Jurors submitted their first question to the court on Friday when they asked to see the knife recovered from Clancy’s bedroom and two pill bottles that were entered into evidence during the trial.

Reddington speaks out

Clancy’s lead defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, expressed confidence in the jury as deliberations continued.

“I am confident in the jury that they’re doing a great job of working on the case. They have been dedicated throughout the entire trial,” Reddington said outside court Monday.

When asked how long he expects the jury’s deliberations to continue, Reddington said he could not predict when a verdict might be reached.

“I have had them out for a week; I have had them out for an hour. I do not know,” he said.

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The case

Prosecutors have argued that although Clancy struggled with mental health challenges, she understood what she was doing and carried out the killings in a deliberate and methodical manner.

The defense has maintained that Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

If convicted, Clancy would face prison time. If jurors find her not criminally responsible, she would be committed to a state psychiatric hospital instead.

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