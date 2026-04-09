Rachael Rollins pulls nomination papers, signaling possible challenge to Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden

BOSTON — Former Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins appears poised to seek her former position once again.

Rollins has pulled nomination papers to challenge incumbent Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden, signaling a potential bid to return to the office she held from 2019 to 2022, the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth confirmed to Boston 25 News.

After leaving the district attorney’s office, Rollins was appointed U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

She resigned from that position in 2023 following the release of two federal investigations that found Rollins used her official position to improperly influence a local election and made false statements to investigators.

Hayden was appointed to the DA role after Rollins left and later won election to keep the job.

Pulling nomination papers is the first formal step in launching a campaign, though Rollins has not yet made an official announcement outlining her plans.

Rollins announced Wednesday on X that a “major announcement” was coming, later posting a message that read, “I always tell my daughter & nieces that circumstances don’t define you. No one gets to tell your story but you. Every moment in life—whether victory or defeat—is temporary. What endures is who you become in the face of that hardship & what you do moving forward. Dare greatly."

Rollins’ license to practice law in the Bay State was previously suspended in 2024 for non-payment of registration fees.

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