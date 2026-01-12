Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey announces he will not seek reelection

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey will not seek to keep his position, the longtime DA announced Monday.

Morrissey, who has overseen the prosecution of high-profile trials such as the Karen Read Murder Trial and the disappearance of Ana Walshe, told Boston 25 News he was prepared to “start a new chapter” by not seeking reelection this coming November.

“Being District Attorney is about pursuing justice with integrity and fairness. I am incredibly proud of the meaningful work our office has accomplished, both in the courtroom and throughout the community,” Morrisey said in a statement to Boston 25 News. “I want to thank the Massachusetts State Police, the twenty-eight Norfolk County police chiefs, and the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe.”

Morrisey has served as DA for Norfolk County for the past 15 years but came under scrutiny for his office’s role in the Karen Read case.

When Read was found not guilty on the most serious charges in her retrial for the death of John O’Keefe, Morrissey only released a brief statement: "The jury has spoken."

Morrisey’s office was able to gain a conviction later in the year after a Norfolk Superior Court jury found Brian Walshe guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ana.

“I would just say today, clearly we are much happier with the outcome, and very happy with the work that was done by the professionals who work both in law enforcement and in the district attorney’s office,” Morrissey said outside court just after the ruling. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Adam Deitch, who served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts from 2019 until November 2025, announced recently that he would be running for Morrissey’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group