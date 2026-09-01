New Norfolk DA, Rollins comeback bid among high-stakes Mass. primary races

QUINCY, Mass. — Voters in Norfolk County will choose a new district attorney in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary election, with seven Democratic candidates competing to replace longtime District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The Democratic field includes Jim Barakat, Gregory Connor, Adam Deitch, Robert Jubinville, Macy Lee, Craig MacLellan, and Djuna Perkins.

All seven candidates are attorneys, including experienced prosecutors and at least one defense attorney.

Norfolk DA race in Mass. primary election

The race marks the end of an era in Norfolk County, where Morrissey has served as district attorney since 2010. Earlier this year, Morrissey announced he would not seek another term, saying he was “extremely proud” of his tenure and felt it was the right time to begin a new chapter.

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Morrissey’s time in office included several high-profile and closely watched cases, including the murder trial of Brian Walshe and the investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore. More recently, he faced criticism over his office’s handling of the Karen Read prosecution.

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will advance to the November general election, where independent candidate Joe Pagliarulo is already on the ballot.

In neighboring Suffolk County, voters will also decide a competitive district attorney primary.

Incumbent Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is seeking another term but faces challenges from Linda Champion and former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Suffolk DA race in Mass. primary election

Rollins previously served as Massachusetts’ U.S. Attorney before resigning in 2023. Her departure followed ethics investigations by two federal watchdog agencies that found she improperly used her position to influence a local election and later made false statements to investigators.

No Republican candidates are running for Suffolk County district attorney, meaning the winner of the Democratic primary will likely enter the general election as the favorite.

Boston 25 News will provide election results and updates throughout Election Day.

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