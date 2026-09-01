Mass. primary election guide: Polling hours, voting locations, how to cast a ballot

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will head to the polls this week for the 2026 state primary election, selecting party nominees for a wide range of federal, state, and local offices ahead of the November 3 general election.

Polling hours

Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

Offices on ballot

Voters will cast ballots in races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, Governor’s Council, state Senate, state House, district attorney, register of probate, and several county offices, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office.

Key races to watch

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Edward Markey faces off with Congressman Seth Moulton, just weeks after the two sparred over an array of topics in a debate that aired live on Boston 25 News. The winner takes on Republican John Deaton in the general election in November.

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Ed Markey, Seth Moulton, John Deaton

Two other Republicans looking to take over the Corner Office on Beacon Hill, Mike Minogue and Brian Shortsleeve, are vying to oppose Democratic Gov. Maura Healey in the general election.

Mike Minogue vs. Brian Shortsleeve

Early voting and vote-by-mail

The statewide primary follows an early voting period that ran from Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. The deadline to register to vote was Aug. 22, while vote-by-mail applications were due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Polling locations

Voters who have not yet confirmed their polling location can find election information through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office and local election departments.

Political parties

Primaries allow political parties to choose their nominees for the general election ballot. There are currently two recognized political parties in Massachusetts:

Democratic Party

Republican Party

Each party holds its own primary. Separate ballots are printed for each party, with only the candidates running for that party’s nomination listed.

Non-party candidates, often called “independent candidates,” don’t appear on primary ballots. They only run in the general election.

Party enrollment

You don’t need to enroll in a party to vote in a primary in Massachusetts. All registered voters can participate.

If you’re registered in one party, however, you can’t vote in another party’s primary.

You can vote in the party primary of your choice if you’re:

Registered as Unenrolled (often called “Independent”)

Registered in a political designation

If you want to change your party to vote in a different party’s primary, you’ll need to update your voter registration at least 10 days before the primary.

Check your party enrollment before the voter registration deadline. You can make a party change online, by mail, or in person at your local election office.

Choosing a ballot

If you aren’t enrolled in a political party, you can choose a party ballot when you check in at your polling place. Choosing a ballot won’t enroll you in a party.

Check the specimen ballots on the wall at your polling place before you choose. Once you’ve chosen a ballot, and the poll worker marks your choice on the voter list, you can’t change your selection.

Local election coverage and results

Boston 25 News will provide election coverage, results, and updates throughout Election Day as polls open across Massachusetts.

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